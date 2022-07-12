Thane records 114 new Covid-19 infections; active case tally at 2,037

As many as 114 new cases of have been detected in Maharashtra's district, taking the tally of infections to 7,31,578, a health official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday. The district currently has 2,037 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Monday, raising the toll in to 11,915, he said.

The recovery count in the district has reached 7,17,447, the official added.

