Covid positivity in West Bengal rises to 2%; 1,915 new cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Take risk-assessment based approach to tackle Covid spike: Centre to TN
Walmart cuts full-year profit forecast as fuel, labour costs spike
Covid-19: China locks down city of 9 million amid new spike in cases
Bengal reports 1,739 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 2,031,164
BA.4, BA.5 subvariants causing Covid-19 spike in West Bengal: Experts
-
West Bengal's Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 21.29 per cent on Monday, around four per cent more than that on the previous day, the health department said in a bulletin.
It said that the state registered 1,915 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the tally to 20,53,626.
On Sunday, 2,962 people tested positive for the virus while the positivity rate was 17.36 per cent.
The toll rose to 21,246 as three more patients died. The number of active cases now is 24,209, the bulletin said.
Altogether 967 recoveries were reported in West Bengal. So far, 20,08,171 people have been cured of the disease in the state.
The bulletin said that 8,996 samples were tested for coronavirus since Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU