JUST IN
PM Modi to inaugurate first Arunachal airport 'Donyi Polo' on Saturday
Australia reports 38% spike in new Covid cases amid fourth pandemic wave
PM says 'historic' moment as India's privately-developed rocket lifts off
SC refuses to entertain pleas on two-child norm for controlling population
Some foreign cos keen to bring hyoerloop tech to India: NITI Aayog member
Bengaluru metro on track to complete 175 km of commute by June 2025
UN Secy, COP27 Prez urge nations to deliver through much-needed pacts
TMS Ep306: insolvency process, big guns exports, markets, game of skills
Use of cryptocurrency, virtual assets new ways to radicalise youth: Shah
Tata Hitachi upbeat about growth, aims for 15-20% revenue jump in FY23
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
PM says 'historic' moment as India's privately-developed rocket lifts off
PM Modi to inaugurate first Arunachal airport 'Donyi Polo' on Saturday
Business Standard

Australia reports 38% spike in new Covid cases amid fourth pandemic wave

An average of 10,799 new infections were reported nationally every day in the week to Friday, reports Xinhua

Topics
Coronavirus | Australia | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Canberra 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Australia has reported a 38 per cent increase in new Covid-19 cases amid a fourth nationwide wave of the pandemic, government data revealed on Friday.

According to the data published by the Department of Health, an average of 10,799 new infections were reported nationally every day in the week to Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

It represented an increase of 38.2 per cent from the previous week (7,809 per day on average) and a 103 per cent increase from 5,300 cases per day in the first week of November.

On average, 1,973 patients were being treated in hospitals every day, up from the previous figure of 1,553, and more than 110 deaths were recorded across the country.

In response to the increase, Australia's largest state New South Wales (NSW) has reimposed restrictions, making face masks mandatory in all areas of public hospitals and health facilities.

The president of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), Steve Robson, has warned the hospital system could be placed under immense pressure if cases continue to rise into the "high risk" Christmas period.

"Most of the protections have been lifted, and the message the community has is that maybe you shouldn't worry as much as you did in the past," Steve told local media.

In the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) where cases rose 20 per cent, residents are being urged to take personal responsibility to avoid the new Omicron sub-variant.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU