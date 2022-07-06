Thane records 348 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities on Wednesday

As many as 348 new cases of have been detected in Maharashtra's district, taking its infection count to 7,30,069, a health official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said, adding that the district currently has 3,982 active COVID-19 cases.

There was no report of any fresh fatality and the death toll stood at 11,909. The COVID-19 recovery count in has reached 7,13,829, the official said.

