Delhi sees 615 new Covid cases in a day; test positivity rate at 5.25%

-
ALSO READ
IMF warns of risks from China's slowing Covid-19 vaccination rates
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 1.86 billion mark
Over 1.7 billion Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
Covid pandemic will end soon, vaccination strongest measure: Expert
Over 11 cr unutilised Covid vaccine doses available with states/UTs: Centre
-
Delhi recorded 615 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three more fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday, according to the city health department.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 19,38,048 and the death toll has shot up to 26,275, the department said in a bulletin.
The fresh cases came out of 15,829 tests conducted to detect the infection on Monday, it said.
Delhi had recorded 420 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent on Monday, while one person had succumbed to the disease.
On Sunday, the city had reported 648 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.29 per cent, while five people had died due to the infection.
On Saturday, it had logged 678 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent and two fatalities.
The city saw 813 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent and three deaths on Friday.
The day before, it had reported 865 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero death.
Of the 9,494 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 172 were occupied on Tuesday, down from 183 a day ago.
The beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases of the infection in Delhi stands at 2,507, down from 2,938 a day ago. As many as 1,732 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.
There are 357 Covid containment zones in Delhi, down from 364 on Monday, it added.
The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.
The number of fresh Covid cases had touched the record high of 28,867 in Delhi on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU