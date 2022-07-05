At 659, Mumbai records 53% jump in new Covid cases in last 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
IMF warns of risks from China's slowing Covid-19 vaccination rates
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 1.86 billion mark
Over 1.7 billion Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
73 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, no deaths; active infections at 521
Covid pandemic will end soon, vaccination strongest measure: Expert
-
Mumbai on Tuesday logged 659 COVID-19 cases, a 53 per cent spike over Monday, taking the tally to 1,116,132 while the death toll rose by one to 19,620, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
A total of 1,289 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 10,90,103, he said.
The city had reported 431 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Monday.
Mumbai is now left with 6,409 active cases, he said, adding that the case positivity rate stood at 7.96 per cent and the recovery rate at 98 per cent.
As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, a total of 1,75,78,193 tests have been carried out in the city so far, of which 8,276 were conducted during the day.
The overall growth rate of cases had dipped to 0.88 per cent for the period between June 28 and July 4, and the doubling rate improved to 762 days, it stated.
Of the latest cases, 619 patients were asymptomatic, while 40 were hospitalised and seven of them were on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
Of 24,814 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients, just 425 remained occupied in the metropolis while 48 patients are on oxygen support, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU