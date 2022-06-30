Thane reports 674 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality in last 24 hours

Maharashtra's district has recorded 674 new cases of that raised the tally of infections to 7,27,356, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest infections detected on Wednesday, the district currently has 5,585 active cases, he said.

The toll stood at 11,906, after one patient died of the infection, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,09,191, the official added.

