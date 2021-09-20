Tharoor pulls out of UK events to protest quarantine for vaccinated Indians

-
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has pulled out of several planned engagements in the United Kingdom citing the COVID-19 quarantine rules put in place by the British government.
Taking to Twitter, Tharoor complained that "it is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine."
"Because of this I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion & out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul). It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing!" Congress MP tweeted.
Currently, people vaccinated in India and in other countries such as Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia are considered "unvaccinated" and have to follow the 10-day quarantine and test rule.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has so far only approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.
