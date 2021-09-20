India registers over 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 295 deaths in a day

-
India's daily Covid cases continued to cross 30,000 mark for the last few days with 30,256 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, data released on Monday showed.
With 295 deaths registered in the same time span, the total Covid fatality has risen to 4,45,133, the Union health Ministry's report said.
The fatality rate has remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few days.
The overall active cases in India stands at 3,18,181, which is 0.99 per cent of the total, the lowest since March 2020.
In the same time span, a total of 43,938 Covid-infected patients recovered, pushing the country's total recoveries to 3,27,15,105. The Covid recovery rate in the last 24 hours remained at 97.72 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was reported at 2.57 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 21 days, while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.07 per cent, remaining below 3 per cent for the last 87 days, according to IMD.
A total of 55.36 crore (55,36,21,766) Covid samples have been tested so far in the country, out of which 11,77,607 were tested in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Till date, the country has administered 80.95 crore (80,85,68,144) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 37,78,296 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, the data has showed.
Almost half of India's Covid cases are being reported from Kerala which recorded 19,653 fresh cases on Sunday. Kerala remained the top affected Covid state in the country, with a positivity rate of over 17 per cent. It also recorded 152 deaths. Maharashtra registered 3,413 new Covid cases on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry's report.
