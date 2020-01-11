The anti-CAA protests has been prosaic Bollywood's moment of truth

In the neatly arranged world of Bollywood stars where every hour is accounted for or tweeted about, there is little room for politics. Their life is all about love and movies, fitness regimes and couple goals and feeling blessed on social media. So the past week has been an unholy mess.

Rallies, protest poetry and defiant songs have replaced the usual feel-good baubles that put the sparkle into starry conversations. Many are speaking up, marching in protest and stepping out of their safe zones or sometimes, simply retweeting information about sit-ins and marches. On her Instagram ...