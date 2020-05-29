The beauty industry gets a makeover while DIY grooming gains popularity

As soon as Haryana allowed beauty salons to open a couple of weeks ago, Sarthak Soni, 23, made an appointment for a haircut at Gurugram’s luxury Levo Spalon in Hotel Ibis. As Soni prepared to enter the salon in what he considered was full armour — mask and gloves — he was gently hosed down with a body-friendly disinfectant.

Next, he was made to put on shoe-covers. The sight of beauty technicians and hairstylists in PPE (personal protective equipment), constant disinfection of instruments such as scissors and combs, and disposable neck-wraps and fresh towels impressed and ...