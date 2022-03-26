'The Kashmir Files': Digvijaya Singh opposes 'genocide museum' in MP

Congress MP on Saturday opposed setting up of a 'genocide museum' for which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised land to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri, saying the communal harmony of Bhopal cannot be disturbed.

Chouhan had told Agnihotri on Friday that the film shows the pain and sufferings of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community and promised a government land for setting up a 'genocide museum' in MP.

I am totally against setting up a genocide museum in Bhopal. Will not let the communal harmony of Bhopal gets disturbed. I oppose it, Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted on Saturday morning.

Chouhan had planted saplings along with Agnihotri and a few members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who have settled down in Bhopal on Friday.

The world came to know about the pain and sufferings of Pandit families displaced from Kashmir (through the film). Vivek Agnihotri has suggested that there should be a 'genocide museum' in . Our government will provide land and necessary help for this, the chief minister had said.

