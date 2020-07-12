The new & permanent address of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: All you need to know

A nondescript bungalow in the posh Gokhale Marg enclave in Lucknow is touted to become the permanent address of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was recently served an eviction notice by the Centre to vacate her 35, Lodhi Estate house in New Delhi.

The renovation of the property is underway, encompassing painting of walls, cleaning, and other necessary repairs befitting the new entrant’s stature and requirements. The bungalow spread over about 1.5 acre belongs to the family of veteran Congress leader late Sheila Kaul, who was the sister-in-law of ...