Theory of 'negative journalism' originated in West, says senior RSS leader

A senior functionary on Monday said the theory of "negative journalism" has come from the West and maintained it is the responsibility of reporters to reduce "negativity" in news or else their credibility will take a hit.

Narendra Kumar, RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukh (a functionary in publicity wing), expressed concern over the trend of forming a particular 'narrative' in news, education and history and said a journalist should just tell the truth instead of airing his thoughts or opinion on an issue.

He lamented that newspapers have become "views papers".

How can a history lesson on medieval-era Mughal emperor Akbar or his successor Aurangzeb can create enthusiasm in students? Kumar said, speaking at the Devrishi Naradh Jayanti Patrakar Samman Samaroh, a felicitation event organised by the Vishva Sanvad Kendra, Nagpur.

Kumar, addressing the gathering largely attended by scribes, claimed the theory of "negative journalism" has come from the West and added this concept was never given any importance in India.

"The theory (siddhanth) of negative has come from the West. Their thoughts mostly move towards negative things...they are directed towards negativity only as they have never done good works.

"When they (the West) moved around the world with their thoughts and thinking, they destroyed the culture of others, finished their beliefs and signs of faith," opined Kumar.

In India "we never gave any importance to negative journalism" as this profession started here with positive views, the leader said.

Kumar cited one of the speeches of former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, who had pitched for highlighting positive news on front page of newspapers rather than just negative reports.

The leader said it is the responsibility of reporters to reduce "negativity" in news and warned not doing so will harm the credibility of .

He said there was a huge flow of news-related information on social media which is "incomplete" and bereft of facts.

The RSS leader said the news media, often called the "fourth estate", has an important role in nation building.

