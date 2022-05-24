Theory of 'negative journalism' originated in West, says senior RSS leader

-
ALSO READ
RSS stresses on 'Bharat-centric' job models to tackle unemployment
Selling shares during talks to Panama Papers: The story of Cairn retro tax
India spreads message of brotherhood, peace across world: RSS chief
RSS' Muslim wing begins door-to door campaign for BJP in Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh: SP leader Azam Khan denied bail in RSS defamation case
-
A senior RSS functionary on Monday said the theory of "negative journalism" has come from the West and maintained it is the responsibility of reporters to reduce "negativity" in news or else their credibility will take a hit.
Narendra Kumar, RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukh (a functionary in publicity wing), expressed concern over the trend of forming a particular 'narrative' in news, education and history and said a journalist should just tell the truth instead of airing his thoughts or opinion on an issue.
He lamented that newspapers have become "views papers".
How can a history lesson on medieval-era Mughal emperor Akbar or his successor Aurangzeb can create enthusiasm in students? Kumar said, speaking at the Devrishi Naradh Jayanti Patrakar Samman Samaroh, a felicitation event organised by the Vishva Sanvad Kendra, Nagpur.
Kumar, addressing the gathering largely attended by scribes, claimed the theory of "negative journalism" has come from the West and added this concept was never given any importance in India.
"The theory (siddhanth) of negative journalism has come from the West. Their thoughts mostly move towards negative things...they are directed towards negativity only as they have never done good works.
"When they (the West) moved around the world with their thoughts and thinking, they destroyed the culture of others, finished their beliefs and signs of faith," opined Kumar.
In India "we never gave any importance to negative journalism" as this profession started here with positive views, the RSS leader said.
Kumar cited one of the speeches of former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, who had pitched for highlighting positive news on front page of newspapers rather than just negative reports.
The RSS leader said it is the responsibility of reporters to reduce "negativity" in news and warned not doing so will harm the credibility of journalism.
He said there was a huge flow of news-related information on social media which is "incomplete" and bereft of facts.
The RSS leader said the news media, often called the "fourth estate", has an important role in nation building.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU