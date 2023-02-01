K'taka CM thanks PM Modi for Rs 5,300 cr funds for Upper Bhadra project

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister for announcing Rs 5,300 crore funds for the Upper Bhadra project of the state in the 2023.

CM Bommai said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given priority for the drought prone regions of the state in the 2023-24 Budget. "The Central government has announced Rs 5,300 crore for one of the major projects of the state," he said.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman and the Central government for granting funds for the project on behalf of the state," CM Bommai stated.

CM Bommai-led BJP government in has been putting pressure on the Central leadership to announce the Upper Bhadra project as the national project. The implementation of the project will change the fate of the central districts in the state.

The project would irrigate 2.25 lakh hectares of land in Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru districts. It would provide 19 TMC of water for irrigation. The project aims to increase the capacity of Vani Vilasa reservoir and fill more than 350 tanks.

CM Bommai further said, "When compared to other countries, India's economic growth is expected to reach 6.4 per cent. In this background, this is going to be a Budget which will provide impetus to the Indian economy.

He further stated that it is a Budget that would cater to different sectors of India. If the economy of the country gets a boost, every citizen would get the benefit.

