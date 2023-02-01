JUST IN
K'taka CM thanks PM Modi for Rs 5,300 cr funds for Upper Bhadra project
Business Standard

K'taka CM thanks PM Modi for Rs 5,300 cr funds for Upper Bhadra project

CM Bommai said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given priority for the drought prone regions of the state in the 2023-24 Budget

Topics
Karnataka | Union Budget | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing Rs 5,300 crore funds for the Upper Bhadra project of the state in the Union Budget 2023.

CM Bommai said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given priority for the drought prone regions of the state in the 2023-24 Budget. "The Central government has announced Rs 5,300 crore for one of the major projects of the state," he said.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman and the Central government for granting funds for the project on behalf of the state," CM Bommai stated.

CM Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka has been putting pressure on the Central leadership to announce the Upper Bhadra project as the national project. The implementation of the project will change the fate of the central Karnataka districts in the state.

The project would irrigate 2.25 lakh hectares of land in Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru districts. It would provide 19 TMC of water for irrigation. The project aims to increase the capacity of Vani Vilasa reservoir and fill more than 350 tanks.

CM Bommai further said, "When compared to other countries, India's economic growth is expected to reach 6.4 per cent. In this background, this is going to be a Budget which will provide impetus to the Indian economy.

He further stated that it is a Budget that would cater to different sectors of India. If the economy of the country gets a boost, every citizen would get the benefit.

--IANS

mka/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 13:03 IST

