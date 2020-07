Kanpur encounter: 10 constables transferred to Chaubepur police station

Ten police constables have been transferred from police line to Chaubepur police station, according to an official order.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohit Agarwal has informed that all personnel of the Chaubepur police station are under the scope of investigation in connection with encounter, in which history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, along with his men allegedly opened fire on the police team.

Eight policemen were killed in the incident.

Last week, three Uttar Pradesh police personnel were suspended on suspicion that they were involved in passing on information to Vikas Dubey.

Earlier Vinay Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in district was suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest the gangster Dubey in Bikru village.

Kanpur IG has said that 25 teams from 40 police stations have been formed to investigate the details of the case.

