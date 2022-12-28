Three arrested with Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh in Uttarakhand: Police

Three persons were arrested here after allegedly being found in possession of Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh, said on Wednesday.

The trio was held while allegedly transporting 144 nuggets of Kajal wood to Saharanpur during a routine check at a barrier in Dunda, Superintendent of Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Found in the reserved forests of the upper Himalayan region, Kajal wood is known for its medicinal qualities and used to make bowls for Buddhist monks.

The arrested accused have been identified as Janak Bahadur and Khemraj Rokaya from Dehradun and Vinod Kumar from Saharanpur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)