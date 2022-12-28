JUST IN
Patchy recovery: How 2022 swung from despair to hope to caution
Gehlot dubs state's double-digit growth as a symbol of economic management
Development of rural districts high on govt priority: Jitendra Singh
Slaughter industry uses water extensively, increases pollution: Bhagwat
Karnataka govt to regularise services of 30,867 civic workers soon: CM
Covid scare: 3,718 dedicated beds in Bengal's state-run hospitals
PM visits mother at Ahmedabad hospital, may get discharged in 2 days
IT minister launches 'Stay Safe Online' campaign to tackle cybercrime
CERC retains ceiling of Rs 12/unit on electricity on spot power exchanges
Use of unapproved fuels, coal in NCR industries will shut down post-Jan 1
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Patchy recovery: How 2022 swung from despair to hope to caution
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Three arrested with Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh in Uttarakhand: Police

Three persons were arrested here after allegedly being found in possession of Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh, police said on Wednesday

Topics
Uttarakhand | Police | Arrest

Press Trust of India  |  Uttarkashi (U'khand) 

Custody, police custody, jail, arrest

Three persons were arrested here after allegedly being found in possession of Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The trio was held while allegedly transporting 144 nuggets of Kajal wood to Saharanpur during a routine check at a police barrier in Dunda, Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Found in the reserved forests of the upper Himalayan region, Kajal wood is known for its medicinal qualities and used to make bowls for Buddhist monks.

The arrested accused have been identified as Janak Bahadur and Khemraj Rokaya from Dehradun and Vinod Kumar from Saharanpur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 23:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU