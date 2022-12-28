JUST IN
Business Standard

Gehlot dubs state's double-digit growth as a symbol of economic management

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has termed Rajasthan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in double digits as a symbol of efficient economic management of the state government

Topics
Ashok Gehlot | rajasthan | macroeconomic management

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has termed Rajasthan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in double digits as a symbol of efficient economic management of the state government.

"I am very happy to inform that the state's economic growth rate in the year 2021-22 has been 11.04 per cent and Rajasthan's economic growth rate is second in the country. The double-digit GDP growth rate is a symbol of the efficient economic management of our government and the development of Rajasthan," Gehlot tweeted today.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme on Wednesday, he referred to the government of India's figures regarding the GDP growth rate of the states.

"You can imagine what wonderful management it is. The double-digit growth of GDP means a lot when there is an economic crisis in the country. The situation is very serious. There is unemployment, there is inflation, there is unemployment Increasing the percentage of GDP in this is a big deal," he added.

Gehlot said, "We will do financial management with more strength in the coming times".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 22:57 IST

