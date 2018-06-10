Three coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in Maha; 12 trains cancelled

-
Three coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train derailed near Igatpuri in Maharashtra on Sunday, railway officials said. No passenger was injured in the accident.
Central Railway Ministry spokesperson Sunil Udasi said: "Three coaches -- S-12, S-13, pantry car -- of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed just before entering platform at 2.05 a.m."
The rail traffic in the area was disrupted for a while and some 12 trains were cancelled.
"The train with eight coaches that were not affected in the accident left at 3.45 a.m.," Udasi added
