Business Standard

Three coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in Maha; 12 trains cancelled

The rail traffic in the area was disrupted for a while and some 12 trains were cancelled

IANS  |  Nagpur 

Mumbai-howrah Mail

Three coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train derailed near Igatpuri in Maharashtra on Sunday, railway officials said. No passenger was injured in the accident.

Central Railway Ministry spokesperson Sunil Udasi said: "Three coaches -- S-12, S-13, pantry car -- of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed just before entering platform at 2.05 a.m."

The rail traffic in the area was disrupted for a while and some 12 trains were cancelled.

"The train with eight coaches that were not affected in the accident left at 3.45 a.m.," Udasi added
First Published: Sun, June 10 2018. 11:05 IST

