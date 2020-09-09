Three held for trespassing into Uddhav Thackeray's farmhouse in Raigad

Three persons have been arrested



for allegedly trespassing into Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's farmhouse in neighbouring Raigad district of the state, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Bhilawali village, he said.

According to the official, two of the accused claim that they are journalists of a leading English news channel.

The incident took place three days after a caller allegedly threatened to blow up Thackeray's personal residence in Mumbai.

"After reaching Bhilawali on Tuesday evening, the accused trio asked a man who was passing by in the village about the location of Thackeray's farmhouse there. The man, however, told them that he was not aware of it," the official said.

"After some time, the trio reached the chief minister's farmhouse and entered the premises. There, they found the same man working as its security guard. They started contronting him and asked why he lied to them. They allegedly abused and thrashed the guard," he added.

After a while, the trio left the area, he said.

The security guard then approached Khalapur police station and lodged a complaint against them.

Accordingly, an offence under section 452 (house- trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 of IPC against three persons, he said, adding that all three were arrested after some time.

On Saturday night, the chief minister's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra here had received calls in which the caller allegedly threatened to blow it up, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said.

The caller had claimed to be an aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, police had said.

