Uddhav Thackeray launches world's largest convalescent plasma project

-
ALSO READ
NPR will happen in Maharashtra, nothing controversial about it: Uddhav
Maharashtra set up adequate Covid-19 treatment facilities: Uddhav Thackeray
Sena doesn't need to change its flag to prove Hindutva: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra will gradually lift lockdown after May 31: Uddhav Thackeray
Ganesh idols should not be more than four feet tall: Mararashtra CM
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav
Thackeray on Monday launched convalescent plasma therapy-cum- trial project for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients with a state medical education department official calling it the largest initiative of its kind in the world.
Convalescent plasma therapy, also called passive antibody therapy, seeks to obtain plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection to inject into patients undergoing treatment.
"The project, titled 'Platina', is the largest convalescent plasma therapy-cum-trial project in the world. With it, we intend to save lives of some 500 critical COVID-19 patients. The trial will be held in 17 medical colleges under the department of medical education and drugs, and four BMC- run colleges in Mumbai," the official said.
All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml convalescent plasma free of cost, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU