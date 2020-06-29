JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ex-RBI governor Rangarajan gets lifetime achievement award on Stats Day
Business Standard

Uddhav Thackeray launches world's largest convalescent plasma project

Uddhav Thackeray launched convalescent plasma therapy-cum-trial project for treatment of critical coronavirus patients

Topics
Coronavirus | Uddhav Thackeray | healthcare

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses on coronavirus crisis, in Mumbai on Sunday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses on coronavirus crisis, in Mumbai on Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav

Thackeray on Monday launched convalescent plasma therapy-cum- trial project for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients with a state medical education department official calling it the largest initiative of its kind in the world.

Convalescent plasma therapy, also called passive antibody therapy, seeks to obtain plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection to inject into patients undergoing treatment.

"The project, titled 'Platina', is the largest convalescent plasma therapy-cum-trial project in the world. With it, we intend to save lives of some 500 critical COVID-19 patients. The trial will be held in 17 medical colleges under the department of medical education and drugs, and four BMC- run colleges in Mumbai," the official said.

All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml convalescent plasma free of cost, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 15:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU