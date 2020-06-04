Three pvt hospitals to reserve 10% beds for poor Covid-19 patients in Delhi

Health Department on Wednesday ordered three hospitals in the capital to provide 10 per cent of their beds to Covid-19 patients of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) free of cost.

The order has been issued to Mool Chand Khairati Lal Hospital, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

"It has been observed that there has been a surge in number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the last one week in and resulting in additional demand of beds in the hospitals, isolation wards as well in ICU," said an order.

"In view of above and to augment the beds' availability for Covid-19 patients these hospitals are declared Covid hospital," said the order, adding that Sir Ganga Ram hospital is allowed to keep 20 per cent beds for non-Covid patients.

Mool Chand Khairati Lal Hospital has a total of 140 Covid-19 beds, out of which 126 will be paid and 14 free of cost to EWS.

Saroj Super Speciality Hospital has 154 beds in total among which 139 will be paid Covid-19 beds and 15 for EWS.

For Sir Ganga Ram hospital which is allowed to keep 20 per cent beds for non-Covid-19 patients has a total of 208 beds among which 457 will be paid and EWS will get 51 beds.