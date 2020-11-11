Three times more Covid-19 testing as compared to last peak: Satyendar Jain

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
Decoded: How coronavirus evades host cell defense, attacks immunity
-
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that three times more tests are being conducted as compared to the last peak in number of the positive cases.
Around 17,000 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Tuesday.
"Three times more tests are being done now as compared to the last peak. No doubt the third peak is here, hope cases fall in the next couple of days. 17,000 RTPCR tests were conducted yesterday, we have increased testing," said Jain on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
On increasing ICU beds for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospitals, he said: "We had already issued an order earlier to private hospitals for increasing ICU beds but Delhi High Court stayed that. Hope we get a vacation tomorrow from the Supreme Court on our plea against HC stay."
The Health Minister further informed that the Delhi Government has written a letter to the Central Government to increase the beds.
"We have asked the central government to increase about 1,100 beds and 300 ICU beds in government hospitals. There are 11 districts inside Delhi, each district has more than 80 mobile bans which are collect samples and send them to the lab for testing," Jain added.
Delhi has reported 41,385 active cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU