Govt needs to define Covid-19 vaccine distribution strategy: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Need clearly defined, inclusive access for COVID-19 vaccine: Rahul Gandhi
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
India's Covid dilemma: Adults need vaccine, supply chains geared for kids
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the government will have to define a vaccine distribution strategy to ensure that every Indian gets the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.
In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out".
"Government of India (GOI) has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian," he said.
He attached a media report with his tweet, saying that no cold chain logistic company in India has the capability to transport the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 to India which required a temperature of minus 70 degrees.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU