CBI summons Trinamool MLA Saokat Molla over coal smuggling scam in WB

-
ALSO READ
ED issues fresh summons to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case
Coal scam of Rs 6,000 Cr in last 14 years in Gujarat: Congress
VVIP chopper scam: CBI court takes cognizance of supplementary charge sheet
Jharkhand HC defers hearing into Lalu's petition in a fodder scam case
NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla in connection to a coal smuggling case in West Bengal.
Mollah is the party's sitting MLA from the Canning (East) Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.
He has summoned to appear at the CBI's office in Kolkata on Friday at 11 a.m.
CBI sources said that although the coal-belt of Asansol in West Burdwan district was the base of smuggling rackets, the investigating sleuths have recently identified several points where the coal smuggled illegally were sent to different areas in the state.
"Now Jeebantala area under Molla's constituency, Canning (East) houses several brick kilns that require huge amount of coal at cheaper rates to successfully operate. We have come across many such brick kilns in Canning (East) which had been getting regular supply of smuggled coal. Our investigators doubt that the local MLA acted as a mediator in this supply and hence he has been summoned for questioning on Friday," a CBI official said on the condition of anonymity.
Incidentally Molla's residence is also at the Jeebantala area.
Molla has however, denied his involvement, saying: "This is a sheer political conspiracy to frame me."
The MLA also said that he was yet to decide about his appearance before the CBI on Friday.
Molla is a two-time Trinamool Congress MLA since 2016.
Before the change of guards in West Bengal in 2011, Molla was an active member of the erstwhile ruling party CPI(M) and was also considered as the right-hand man of former Land Reforms Minister, Abdur Rezzak Mollah in the previous Left Front regime.
After 2011, Molla shifted to Trinamool Congress and became an MLA from Canning East for the first time in 2016. He was re-elected from the same constituency in 2021.
--IANS
src/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU