TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh second elected representative to die from Covid-19

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, died at a hospital in West Bengal on Wednesday, agencies reported. He was 60 .

The three-time MLA from the Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the disease, they said. He had several complications related to the heart and the kidney, the sources said.

"Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work," West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo tweeted.

"He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well-wishers," she added.



Ghosh is the second legislator in India to die after being tested positive for the coronavir us. DMK's J Anbazhagan died in Chennai on June 10 after battling for over a week. He was admitted to hospital in the first week of June over "severe acute respiratory distress" and had tested positive for the infection. The politician was placed on a ventilator as his condition deteriorated and his cardiac function dropped. Anbazhagan, a three-time MLA, is the first prominent political leader to die of in Tamil Nadu.



Meanwhile, AIADMK’s Sriperumbudur MLA K Palani has also tested positive for Covid-19. The 57-year-old is the second MLA in the state to contract the virus and has been admitted to MIOT hospital in Chennai. Reports indicate that the MLA was involved in relief activities in his constituency, which has been badly hit by the virus.