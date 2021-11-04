TMS, Ep 35: Credit card spend, JioPhone Next, markets and ethical hacking

India’s credit card spending is back with a bang. It has risen consecutively for four months now. And, helped by the festive season, it crossed the Rs 80,000-crore mark in September. What is driving the overall surge? Is that indicative of a quick recovery for the larger economy? What are the lessons we can draw from this trend? Reliance Jio’s smartphone JioPhone Next was expected to be a disruptor that would help the company wrest control of a majority of the remaining 300 million 2G users in India. However, the phone’s price is a little higher than was expected, leaving analysts a tad sceptical about the smartphone’s potential.

Can JioPhone Next live up to its hype? A spectacular Samvat 2077 saw the Sensex playing down all the anxieties surrounding the pandemic and surging past the 62,000 mark for the first time. The Nifty also surpassed the 18,000 mark. As the year draws to a close, we take a look at how the markets fared this Samvat, which sectors sparkled on bourses, and what may be the road ahead for markets? Ethical hacking is quite a popular term now. Ethical hackers abound in real life and in fiction. But, what exactly is ethical hacking? How is it different from the other hacking we are hear about generally? Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.