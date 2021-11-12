TMS, Ep 41: Fate of crypto, Falguni Nayar, Q2 results, and F&O trading

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has reasserted his tough stance on cryptocurrencies and claimed that they pose a threat to the financial stability of the country. Das also said that the central bank has conveyed its reservation on virtual currencies to the Union government, which, he said, is actively looking into it. The RBI had in 2018 banned the trade in cryptocurrencies, but the move was shot down by the Supreme Court in March last year. So, amid a growing interest in virtual currencies, where do the central bank and the government stand? Nykaa’s founder and CEO Falguni Nayar has been in the news for all the good reasons lately. From leading several as an investment banker to launching one herself at the age of 59, Nayar has broken all templates set for a founder.

So, how did she become one of India’s most successful and create the country’s first woman-led unicorn? September quarter results were a mixed bag for India Inc. While the combined net profit of consumer goods companies declined, profits for financials and commodity producers rose sharply. The companies, however, saw their operating profits and margins declining due to increased commodity prices. And the road ahead may not be different for India Inc. Unlike the cash market where the shares are purchased and sold daily, Futures and Options (F&O) are derivative contracts which allow a market participant to purchase and sell a stock or index at a specific price and on a future date. These leveraged products claim to offer some cushion to the investors against future fluctuations in the stock market. How does this instrument work? Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.