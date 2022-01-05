TN govt announces more curbs, night curfew to contain Covid spread

-
To tackle the rising coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday ordered fresh curbs which includes state-wide night curfew between 10 AM and 5 PM with effect from January 6.
A shutdown would be enforced on Sunday (January 9) and only 50 per cent occupancy shall be allowed in buses, suburban trains, and Metrorail, the government said.
All government and privately organised harvest festival 'Pongal' and cultural events are postponed and entertainment and amusement parks would be shutdown, an official release here said.
Public would not be allowed in all places of worship on three days -Fridays, Saturday and Sunday- a week.
The present bar for social, cultural and political congregations would continue to be in place.
