Mumbai: 61 resident doctors at JJ hospital test positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
Amid the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, a total of 61 resident doctors were found COVID-19 positive at the JJ hospital in Mumbai, informed Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors.
Meanwhile, samples of 1,827 passengers on board the Cordelia cruise ship were sent for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday after the ship arrived in Mumbai from Goa with 66 passengers having tested positive for the infection, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
"Samples of their swabs were taken by two laboratories. Five ambulances with a capacity of 17 seats have been deployed for transporting the affected patients," said BMC officials.
Test reports are expected today. After which, those who test positive will be sent to COVID centres or hospitals. Those who test negative will be sent for seven-day compulsory home quarantine.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 18,466 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload of the state to 66,308.
The cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have gone up to 653.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU