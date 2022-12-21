Top Headlines: Upturn in capex cycle, formal job creation falls, and more

says will step down as CEO after finding successor





on Wednesday said that he will resign as CEO of CEO as soon as a successor is found. In a tweet, Musk said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams." Read More

Waning input cost pressures, buoyant corporate sales, and a turn-up in investments in fixed assets suggest the beginning of an upturn in India’s capital expenditure cycle, which could help improve earnings in the coming quarters and speed up “the momentum of growth in the Indian economy”, the (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin for December.

board approves phasing out shares buyback through stock exchanges



The (Sebi) board on Tuesday approved phasing out of buybacks through stock exchanges, along with chalking out of governance mechanisms for addressing lapses at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) like stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing houses. Read More



Fresh formal job creation fell for third straight month, show numbers



The number of fresh formal jobs created fell for the third straight month in October, as the quantum of new subscribers enrolling under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) that month declined by a sharp 25.9 per cent from the September levels, the latest payroll data released on Tuesday shows. Read More



Centre to review Covid situation as cases rise in China, other nations



The health ministry will hold a meeting on Wednesday to review the rising cases of Covid-19 in China and other countries and assess the situation in India. Government has also written to all states to ramp up genome sequencing and send all positive samples to designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium-INSACOG laboratories. Read More