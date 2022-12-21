JUST IN
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, patriot battery, to Ukraine against Russia
Business Standard

Top Headlines: Upturn in capex cycle, formal job creation falls, and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

Elon Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO after finding successor

Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he will resign as CEO of Twitter CEO as soon as a successor is found. In a tweet, Musk said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams." Read More

See upturn in capex cycle, growth momentum to pick up: RBI report

Waning input cost pressures, buoyant corporate sales, and a turn-up in investments in fixed assets suggest the beginning of an upturn in India’s capital expenditure cycle, which could help improve earnings in the coming quarters and speed up “the momentum of growth in the Indian economy”, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin for December. Read More

Sebi board approves phasing out shares buyback through stock exchanges

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board on Tuesday approved phasing out of buybacks through stock exchanges, along with chalking out of governance mechanisms for addressing lapses at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) like stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing houses. Read More

Fresh formal job creation fell for third straight month, show EPFO numbers

The number of fresh formal jobs created fell for the third straight month in October, as the quantum of new subscribers enrolling under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) that month declined by a sharp 25.9 per cent from the September levels, the latest payroll data released on Tuesday shows. Read More

Centre to review Covid situation as cases rise in China, other nations

The health ministry will hold a meeting on Wednesday to review the rising cases of Covid-19 in China and other countries and assess the situation in India. Government has also written to all states to ramp up genome sequencing and send all positive samples to designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium-INSACOG laboratories. Read More

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 09:16 IST

