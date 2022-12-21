Top Headlines: Upturn in capex cycle, formal job creation falls, and more

-
ALSO READ
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Number of formal jobs rose 35% in first half of FY23, says report
Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?
Elon Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO after finding successor
Fresh formal job creation falls below 1-million mark in August: EPFO
-
Elon Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO after finding successor
Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he will resign as CEO of Twitter CEO as soon as a successor is found. In a tweet, Musk said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams." Read MoreSee upturn in capex cycle, growth momentum to pick up: RBI report
Waning input cost pressures, buoyant corporate sales, and a turn-up in investments in fixed assets suggest the beginning of an upturn in India’s capital expenditure cycle, which could help improve earnings in the coming quarters and speed up “the momentum of growth in the Indian economy”, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin for December. Read More
Sebi board approves phasing out shares buyback through stock exchanges
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board on Tuesday approved phasing out of buybacks through stock exchanges, along with chalking out of governance mechanisms for addressing lapses at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) like stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing houses. Read More
Fresh formal job creation fell for third straight month, show EPFO numbers
The number of fresh formal jobs created fell for the third straight month in October, as the quantum of new subscribers enrolling under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) that month declined by a sharp 25.9 per cent from the September levels, the latest payroll data released on Tuesday shows. Read More
Centre to review Covid situation as cases rise in China, other nations
The health ministry will hold a meeting on Wednesday to review the rising cases of Covid-19 in China and other countries and assess the situation in India. Government has also written to all states to ramp up genome sequencing and send all positive samples to designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium-INSACOG laboratories. Read More
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 09:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU