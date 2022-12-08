Top Headlines: IDBI stake sale, comprehensive package for Vi, and more

-
ALSO READ
RBI moots 'tiered' charge on payments through UPI, seeks public feedback
Should there be charges on UPI fund transfers?
State funds to popularise digital payment appropriated by banks: PCI chief
The case for pricing UPI transactions and what's at stake for banks
RBI ready to relax norms to facilitate LIC, government stake sale in IDBI
-
Strong interest: DIPAM receives as many as 167 queries about IDBI sale
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has received 167 queries from at least 9-10 potential serious bidders about the proposed stake sale and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank. This shows a strong interest in the proposed transaction. Read More
Airports rearranging departures, arrivals to avoid congestion: Scindia
Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday met the operators of major airports and other stakeholders on passengers facing long queues at terminals in the peak travel season. Later, in an interview with Deepak Patel, he talked about the steps being taken to deal with congestion, no decision about selling the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI’s) stakes in major airports, and the disinvestment plans for Alliance Air and other two units. Read More
Govt open to a comprehensive package for Vodafone Idea, with conditions
The government is open to the idea of a comprehensive package for the survival and revival of Vodafone Idea (VIL), besides what it has offered under a relief package for telecom companies, including converting part of their dues into equity – an option already availed by the debt-ridden telco. Read More
UPI to now allow blocking money for multiple debits, paves way for ASBA
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday enhanced the capabilities of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by introducing a ‘single-block-and-multiple debits’ functionality, which allows a customer to enable a payment mandate against a merchant by blocking funds for specific purposes in his/her bank account which can be debited, whenever needed. Read More
RBI rate hike may halt rally in BFSI sector, pressure on bank NIMs seen
In its last monetary policy of the calendar year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opted to hike policy rates by 35 basis points (bps) and affirmed monetary tightening would continue. The market reaction was marginal, with the Nifty50 Index down 0.44 per cent and the Bank Nifty down 0.1 per cent. The optimists had expected the RBI to hit the pause button after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was softening its hawkish stance. Read More
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 09:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU