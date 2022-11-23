Top Headlines: Oz parliament okays FTA with India, RBI rate hike & more

The Australian Parliament on Monday ratified the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) with India, paving the way for implementing the deal as early as January 1, 2023. Exactly a fortnight ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) next monetary policy review, a key market indicator of suggests that the central bank may tighten policy by 35 basis points. Read more on these in our top headlines.

Australian Parliament clears path for with India

The Australian Parliament on Monday ratified the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) with India, paving the way for implementing the deal as early as January 1, 2023. This will be India’s first trade deal with a developed country in more than a decade, after the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed with Japan in 2011. Read more



Key indicator suggests RBI may go for another 35 bps rate hike before pause

Exactly a fortnight ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) next monetary policy review, a key market indicator of — the overnight indexed swap (OIS) — suggests that the central bank may tighten policy by 35 basis points and then refrain from further rate hikes. Read more



World in turmoil, domestic pharma firms target India for healthy growth

The share of the Indian market in the overall turnover of pharmaceutical (pharma) companies has risen in the past few years. There are several reasons behind this: pricing pressure in the US generics market, currency volatility in the emerging markets (EMs), and India being the only consistent geography with stable prices and demand. Read more

C-DoT's indigenous, low-cost 4G and 5G stack attracts global interest

India’s indigenously developed 4G and 5G stack — built by a consortium of C-DoT, Bharat Sanchar Nigam and Tata Consultancy Services — is attracting attention in global markets with queries coming from European countries. Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, explaining the new push towards exports, said that within three years, India will “get a leadership position in telecom technology”. Read more



No takers for Adani's open offer for additional shares in on day one

The Adani group’s open offer for additional shares in New Delhi Television (NDTV) saw no takers on Tuesday — the first day of its launch. The open offer for 16.7 million shares at Rs 294 apiece will close on December 5. The nearly Rs 493-crore open offer is for an additional 26 per cent stake in the company. The stock exchange data showed that no shares were tendered so far in the open offer, even as the stock price fell for the third day in a row. Read more