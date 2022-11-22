JUST IN
Key indicator suggests RBI may go for another 35 bps rate hike before pause
India's fiscal consolidation trend intact; to see strong revenues: Moody's
Union Budget 2023-24: Govt mulls options on capital gains tax regime
Centre pushes for reviving export commissioner posts for boosting trade
India-UK trade pact high priority; next round of talks slated in Dec: Goyal
Removal of export duty to help steel makers pull up profits, say experts
Govt preparing 'coking coal mission' to diversify raw material sources: Min
India in talks with Fiji to set up language lab to promote Hindi
IBBI expected to introduce two key changes to the Insolvency Law: Report
Top Headlines: Auto sector's electrification race, e-comm deal at WTO
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India's fiscal consolidation trend intact; to see strong revenues: Moody's
Business Standard

Key indicator suggests RBI may go for another 35 bps rate hike before pause

Swap rates decline post fall in US, India inflation

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI | RBI monetary policy

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
So far in 2022, the RBI has hiked the repo rate by a total of 190 bps to 5.90 per cent in order to tackle elevated inflation

Exactly a fortnight ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s next monetary policy review, a key market indicator of interest rates -- the overnight indexed swap (OIS) – suggests that the central bank would tighten the policy rate by 35 basis points and then refrain from further hikes.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 19:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.