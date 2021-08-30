Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi congratulates Kathuniya on winning silver medal

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya on winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Monday.
PM Modi tweeted, "Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Delighted he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future #Paralympics"
Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya on Monday clinched silver after registering his season-best attempt of 44.38 in the men's F56 final at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.
Yogesh threw 44.38 in his sixth and final attempt to take up the top spot before Claudiney Batista of Brazil fired 44.57 in his first attempt to dethrone the Indian athlete.
