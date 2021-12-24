Tokyo reports first community transmission of Omicron variant

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
-
Tokyo authorities on Friday reported the Japanese capital's first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant reported in the community with no known travel history.
A doctor at a clinic in Tokyo was confirmed to be infected with the new variant through an unknown route, according to the metropolitan government.
Three other cases with a history of overseas travel were also reported on the same day, reports Xinhua news agency.
The metropolitan government has classified five people as close contacts of the doctor, who has been hospitalised and the five close contacts have all tested negative for the virus.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters that the doctor had worn a face mask and face guard at work and has no close contact with patients.
Tokyo will conduct free Covid-19 tests from Saturday amid growing worries over the variant, Koike said, adding that the government is planning to conduct 30,000 tests per day for those wishing to be tested at 180 locations in the capital.
Kyoto, a western prefecture of Japan, also confirmed three infections of the variant through unknown routes on Friday.
On Wednesday, cases of community transmission of the variant in Japan were first reported in Osaka Prefecture.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU