Told Ratan Tata once that RSS does not discriminate: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
RSS stresses on 'Bharat-centric' job models to tackle unemployment
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Ayodhya between October 19-21
3-day RSS meet begins in K'taka, attacks on Hindus in B'desh top agenda
Cutting logistics cost by 6% major challenge: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Oil prices up due to Russia-Ukraine war: Nitin Gadkari on fuel rates hike
-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he once told industrialist Ratan Tata that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not discriminate on the basis of religion.
The senior BJP leader inaugurated a charitable hospital in the Sinhagad area here.
Speaking on the occasion, he narrated an anecdote from the time when he was a minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.
"A hospital named for late RSS chief K B Hedgewar was being inaugurated in Aurangabad. I was a minister in the state government then. A senior RSS functionary expressed wish that the hospital be inaugurated by Ratan Tata, and asked me to help," Gadkari said.
He then contacted Tata and persuaded him to inaugurate the hospital citing Tata Cancer Hospital's contribution in providing cancer care to the poor in the country, he said.
"Upon reaching the hospital, Tata asked if the hospital is only for people from the Hindu community. I asked him 'why do you think so'. He immediately replied, 'because it belongs to the RSS'.
"I told him that the hospital is for all communities, and no such thing (discrimination on the basis of religion) happens in the RSS," the Union minister said.
He then explained several things to Tata and the latter "became very happy", Gadkari added.
He (Ratan Tata) replied as it is an RSS hospital. I told him that it is for every community and there is nothing like this in RSS: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the inauguration of a hospital in Pune, Maharashtra (2/2)— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU