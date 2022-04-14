IAF ties up with IIT Madras to develop solutions to maintain weapon systems

-
ALSO READ
China poses challenge to realisation of India's strategic goals: IAF chief
IAF chopper crash: Rajnath likely to be apprised of probe team's findings
Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas jets for multilateral air exercise in UK
Budget 2022: Will 68% earmarking boost indigenous defence manufacturing?
Last rites of Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder to be held in Delhi today
-
The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards the sustenance of various weapon systems.
The joint partnership between IAF and IIT Madras aims to accelerate IAF's indigenisation efforts for achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
"Under the ambit of MoU, IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards the sustenance of various weapon systems. IIT Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
IIT Madras in partnership with IAF will significantly contribute in indigenisation efforts by Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of Maintenance Command IAF, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management and achieving 'Self Reliance'.
The MoU was signed by Air Commodore S Bahuja, Command Engineering Officer (Systems), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF and Professor HSN Murthy, Head of Department Aerospace Engineering IIT Madras, at Air Force Station, Tughlakabad, Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU