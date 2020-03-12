Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus in Australia

The pandemic has hit Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson in where he is working on the pre-production of an untitled Warner Brothers movie. The actor released a statement on Twitter.

According to the statement, after initial aches and slight fever, as a precaution Hanks tested for and was found to be positive.

“Hello, folks, Rita and I are down here in We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the post noted

He said that the protocols will be followed as advised by medical officials.

"We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?," he further added.



An academy award winner, Hanks is known for his comedic and dramatic roles in films such as Cast away, Forrest Gump, Road to Perdition and many other iconic movies. He is one of the most popular and recognisable film stars worldwide, and is widely regarded as an American cultural icon.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier declared the outbreak is now a pandemic and urged governments to step up containment efforts as the worldwide cases topped 126,139 and deaths exceeded 4,627. In US, the death toll increased to 38, while the infected cases surged past 1,000.