Toolkit case: Climate activist Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail

Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the toolkit case, was released from Tihar jail on Tuesday night after a city court granted her bail.
Disha was released after jail authorities completed all formalities regarding her release, official said.
Earlier in the day, a city court granted bail to 22-year-old Ravi, terming the evidence produced by police as scanty and sketchy.
Ravi had been arrested by the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell from Bengaluru on February 13.
The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".
