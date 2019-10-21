Top 10 biz headlines: Adani expansion plan, promotions at Wipro, are more

chalks up plan to invest Rs 18,000 crore in airport business





is readying to invest Rs 18,000 crore in its airport business, including Rs 10,000 crore in acquiring a large stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL). The remaining Rs 8,000 crore is to be spent on developing Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru airports. Read More

China's Huawei revenue jumps 56% amid uncertainty over global trade war



A crisis that began with American investigating agencies warning against purchasing Huawei products two years ago has turned into a storm with full sanctions on the firm by the US government. Read More

Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Retail on opposite sides of the rural debate



India largest retailer Reliance Retail and the country’s largest consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have contrasting views on rural growth. Read More

Reliance Jio questions legality of Trai's IUC paper, invokes Article 14



Reliance Jio has questioned the legality and credibility of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai's) consultation paper on deferment of inter-connect user charges (IUC) regime, saying it is not only bad in law and against consumer interest but also violates Article 14 and 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution. Read More

plans to promote around 5,000 employees to check attrition



Information technology (IT) services major is planning to promote around 5,000 employees in the coming quarters, to check attrition and make the IT firm ready for future demand. Read More

Chalet Hotels may buy out Accor's Novotel in Pune for Rs 290 crore



Chalet Hotels, the Indian owner of Marriott-operated hotels, is all set to buy out Accor Hotel's Novotel Hotels in Pune, according to people aware of the deal. Valued at an estimated Rs 290 crore, the buyout is part of K Raheja Group firm’s inorganic growth strategy as it seeks to expand presence beyond Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Read More

Industrial growth story in Maharashtra, Haryana: Fall of 12% vs 3.3% rise



Maharashtra’s share of invested capital in the industrial sector has declined over the last few years, even as Haryana gained. Maharashtra remains the larger of the two by far, but recent trends are a study in contrasts. Read More

Cement plans expansion, aims to become pan-Indian player



Cement is planning to expand beyond southern and eastern India and become a pan-India player by setting up units in the western and northern parts of the country. Read More



Whistleblower Accuses Infosys of ‘Unethical’ Practices to Boost Nos

An anonymous group calling itself “ethical employees” has complained to the board of Infosys and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleging that the company is taking ‘unethical’ steps to boost short-term revenue and profits and stating that the complainants have emails and voice recordings to substantiate the claims, reports Economic Times.



Global energy giants line up for sale



Saudi Aramco, Rosneft, Kuwait Petroleum, ExxonMobil, Shell, Total SA and Abu Dhabi Oil Co. are among companies that have had discussions with the government on asset sales and are likely to bid for the government’s stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, two people aware of the matter said, reported Livemint.