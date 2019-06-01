Top 10 biz headlines: GDP growth, core sector data, unemployment and more

India’s economic growth fell to 5.8 per cent in the January-March period of 2018-19, the lowest in 20 quarters, due to a sharp slowdown in investment and manufacturing growth as well as a contraction in agricultural production. Read on...

Growth in the core sector of the economy fell to 2.6 per cent in April, down from 4.9 per cent in March, as most sectors saw growth tapering off while the usual performers in the infrastructure segment put up a poor show. Read on...

The benchmark indices came off sharply from the day’s high after the government announced the portfolios of cabinet ministers on Friday. Many at Dalal Street were surprised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to appoint Nirmala Sitharaman as the next finance minister. She was the defence minister in first Modi government. Read on...

A day after taking took oath, the Democratic Alliance (NDA) government released the first periodic labour force survey (PLFS) which showed the unemployment rate at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18. Read on...

The new Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its first meeting approved a number of schemes aimed at the rural sector and traders. Read on...

The Centre’s full year fiscal deficit for FY19 came in at Rs 6.45 trillion, slightly above the revised estimate of Rs 6.34 trillion, showed official data released on Friday by the Controller General of Accounts. Read on...

Engineering major L&T is likely to launch its open offer for Mindtree shareholders on the second week of June as sources in the know said the company had already received market regulator Sebi’s approval for the same. Read on...

Under PM Modi-led NDA government’s second term, its flagship programme Swachh Bharat Mission is likely to get a major boost, reports the Livemint.

The Keshava Deva Malaviya Institute of Petroleum Exploration (KDMIPE), which is the R&D arm of ONGC, has made progress in its quest for identifying microbes that can convert ‘residual oil’ in oil wells into methane, reports The Hindu Business Line

A task force on project management led by Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant has pitched for a dedicated policy framework for public-private partnerships and public sector projects to improve efficiency, reports The Economic Times.