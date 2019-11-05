Top 10 biz headlines: India opts out of RCEP, Jhunjhunwala's YES Bank stake

India opts out of RCEP; PM Modi says key issues remain unresolved



The government on Monday said India will not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal, adding that doing so would adversely affect the interest.

Sale of Rs 37,500 crore worth of BSNL, MTNL assets hits ownership hurdle



The sale of assets by Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) is likely to take longer than expected, as their buildings registered before 1988 are owned by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The telecom companies have to buy these properties from the Centre before monetising them. "Even if the sale happens for no amount, the transaction has to be registered with a sale deed," said a government official aware of the development.

Bank CEOs' pay: Half of remuneration to be variable, no guaranteed bonus



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said at least half the compensation offered to chief executive officers (CEOs) and whole-time directors in private banks should be variable pay linked to the performance of the individual, the business unit and the bank.

Acquisition of power plants to boost JSW Energy's growth prospects



Shares of JSW Energy have attracted investor attention in the last one month, and were up 4.8 per cent on Monday too. The company's improving prospects led by inorganic growth and its plans to double power generation capacity over next 3-5 years, is keeping the Street bullish.

One-time gains propel HDFC earnings in an otherwise steady Sep quarter



Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday reported above-estimated earnings for the September 2019 quarter (Q2) which were largely boosted by one-off gains. Excluding such gains, the performance of the core business was stable across most parameters.

Thyagarajan to fill in when Ajay Piramal quits as Shriram Capital chairman



While billionaire Ajay Piramal is likely to step down as chairman of Shriram Capital (SCL), holding company of the Shriram Group's financial services business, founder R Thyagarajan might oversee the company until the board of directors identifies a replacement, according to sources.

Zydus Cadila receives USFDA warning letter for its Moraiya facility



Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Moraiya-based formulation facility.

takes a 0.5% stake in for Rs 86 crore



Ace investor bought a 0.5 per cent stake in troubled private-sector lender for Rs 86 crore on Monday. Data from exchanges showed that Jhunjhunwala bought 12.9 million shares of at price of Rs 67 apiece in a bulk deal on the BSE.

Toxic air chokes capital region’s tourism business



Following disruption of normal life and a spike in respiratory illnesses in Delhi, foreign and domestic tourists are cancelling or cutting their stay in the capital as a toxic smog envelops the capital. Delhiites also appear to be moving out of the city on short holidays to nearby hill stations and other cities

Banks to insist on new investor for DHFL before clearing resolution plan



According to a report, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is understood to be uncomfortable with the idea of banks buying a 51% stake in Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL). For implementing DHFL's resolution plan, banks have been waiting for clarity from the central bank