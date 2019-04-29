Top 10 biz headlines: RBI cracks the whip on auditors, Q4 results and more

firms spell risk for MFs after 'below investment grade' rating

MF investors could once again be facing mark-to-market losses on their debt investments, following multi-notch downgrades of debt papers of Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL). Read on...

cracks the whip on auditors, wants them to keep eye on five key areas

has asked bank to keep a close watch on five key parameters and is to reassign its senior supervisory authority in charge of the inspection of specific banks. Read on...



ITC, Patanjali under scanner for not passing on to customers

Even as its term is nearing an end, the country’s profiteering watchdog has widened probe against fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer durables companies for not passing on reduced goods and services tax (GST) rate benefit to consumers in a timely manner. Read on...

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%

The January-March 2019 period was expected to be a redeeming quarter for Corporate India and make up for the weak financial performance in the first three quarters of 2018-19 (FY19). Read on...

reclaims top spot, overtakes in premium smartphone market

Nearly a year after lost out to its Chinese rival OnePlus, the country’s largest consumer electronics player has reclaimed the top spot in India’s premium smartphone market. Read on...

India's EV industry likely to see higher interest from PE, VC investors

The country’s electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to see higher interest from private equity and venture capital (PE, VC) investors. Read on...

Dr Reddy's Laboratories renews focus on chronic segment; gets India head

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is trying to reform its domestic business with a renewed focus on the chronic segment. Read on...

Brokerage firms divided on impact of RIL's liability transfer to InvIT

Earlier this month, conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) announced transfer of its telecom tower and optic fibre assets to separate investment trusts, with some of its liabilities. Read on...

After frozen chicken legs from the US, poultry products from far-off Brazil are on their way to tickle the taste buds of Indian consumers, reports Hindu BusinessLine.

Tiger Global Management is likely to invest in as many as five SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in India in May, reports Mint.