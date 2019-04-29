Samsung reclaims top spot, overtakes OnePlus in premium smartphone market

Nearly a year after Samsung lost out to its Chinese rival OnePlus, the country’s largest consumer electronics player has reclaimed the top spot in India’s premium smartphone market. According to analyst firm Counterpoint Research, Samsung, which markets handsets in all price bands, has once again become No. 1 in the most expensive price category (above Rs 30,000) in the January-March 2019 quarter.

It’s a sweet moment for D J Koh, the global president of Samsung’s multi-billion dollar-information technology and mobile communications division. Koh has been ...