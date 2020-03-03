Top 10 business headlines: Govt likely to miss disinvestment target

-
Govt's FY20 disinvestment target may fall short by Rs 10,000 crore
The Centre is unlikely to meet its 2019-20 revised divestment target of Rs 65,000 crore because of bearish market conditions, according to officials. With a number of offers for sale (OFS) such as NMDC, SAIL, PFC, Coal India, IRCON and Hindustan Aeronautics planned for March getting deferred, the divestment target could fall short by close to Rs 10,000 crore, government estimates suggest. Read more
Markets seesaw as coronavirus fears linger
The rebound in domestic markets, which had seen a 7 per cent fall in the past six sessions, was stopped in its tracks after the health ministry reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday. Besides, an Italian tourist also tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur, according to the Rajasthan government. Read more
More than 30% of top 50 listed companies complete digital overhaul
A little more than one third of the top 50 companies by market capitalisation have completed digital transformational processes with visible business impact, according to a research by McKinsey & Co. Read more
OECD slashes India's FY21 growth to 5.1%
Global agency OECD on Monday lowered India’s GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent, from its earlier projection of 6.2 per cent, for 2020 on concerns over the impact of deadly coronavirus on the domestic as well as the global economy. Read more
Airtel’s own estimate puts AGR dues at a third of telecom dept’s
Bharti Airtel’s own assessment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues is nearly a third of the government’s as it has taken into account certain deductions the telecom department had initially refused and also duplicated entries, among other discrepancies, the Economic Times reported.
Maruti plans a fresh drive in entry-level space
Maruti Suzuki is developing two car models that will be priced below Rs 5 lakh, expanding its offerings in the entry-level segment where competition is easing with the introduction of new safety and emission regulations, according to the Economic Times
