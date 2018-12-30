Top 10 space photos of 2018: Nasa images that will take you beyond stars

Each year we go a little further and understand a little bit more about the final frontier — and 2018 was no exception. We said goodbye to a few of our favourite space missions, celebrated an anniversary, and got one step closer to Mars. Before we ring in the New Year, here’s a quick look back at 2018’s most significant achievements in space exploration.

