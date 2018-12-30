Top 10 space photos of 2018: Nasa images that will take you beyond stars

Touching the Sun
BS Web Team Last Updated at December 30, 2018 21:08 IST
https://mybs.in/2VsPiYh
Nasa's mission Touching the moon.
For the first time, a NASA spacecraft will swoop in and touch the sun. The Parker Solar Probe will make 24 orbits of the star before swooping into the outermost part of the solar atmosphere, known as the corona, to study the sun up close and personal
This image of the horizon was seen from the cockpit of NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s F/A-18 research aircraft during a flight in support of the Quiet Supersonic Flights 2018 research series, or QSF18.
Nasa's New Horizon space probe will sweep past the icy edge of Ultima Thule
New Horizons will gather a swathe of images and other data over the course of just a few hours leading up to and beyond the closest approach
The solar system is just one specific planetary system—a star with planets orbiting around it. Our planetary system is the only one officially called “solar system,” but astronomers have discovered more than 2,500 other stars with planets orbiting them in our galaxy. That’s just how many we’ve found so far. There are likely to be many more planetary systems out there waiting to be discovered!
Behold, Moon rise! The full Moon is seen as the orbiting outpost was 252 miles above the Indian Ocean about 1,000 kilometers due south of India
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU