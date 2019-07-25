Top events of the day: GST Council meet, Tata Motors Q1 result, and more

GST Council Meet

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on July 25 and decide on lowering tax rates for electric vehicles, officials said. The 36th meeting of the Council, which will happen through video conferencing, is also likely to decide the valuation of goods and services in solar power generating systems and wind turbine projects for the purposes of levying GST. Read More

Tata Motors Q1 result

Tata Motors is scheduled to announce its June quarter earnings on Thursday, and analysts expect the decrease in volume across all segments to impact both the company's revenue and bottom-line. They see a 28-30 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) fall in net profit and 13-16 per cent dip in revenue for the period under review. Read More

Bank of Baroda Q1 result

India’s first three-way merged public sector bank, Bank of Baroda, is scheduled to announce its April-June quarter result of financial year 2019-20 (Q1FY20) on Thursday, July 25. The bank, which got merged with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with effect from April 1, 2019, is expected to post stronger numbers on standalone basis while analysts would eye results for the merged entity. Read More