Top events of the day: International Yoga day, GST Council meet & more

PM in Ranchi for celebrations

With hoarding and banners flooding the streets, the state capital is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the main event of the on Friday. Around 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event. The Centre along with state governments is organising various yoga programmes on June 21 across the country.

Govt will introduce a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which has been listed in the Lok Sabha's agenda for, will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government. The Bill proposes to make the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence.

Odhisha +2 Arts, Commerce & Vocational results out today

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare the results of the annual +2 Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams examinations at 3:30 pm on June 21. CHSE will announce the Odisha +2 Arts result 2019 and CHSE Odisha +2 commerce result 2019 on its official website at chseodisha.nic.in

Around 235,183 students had appeared in Arts stream, 27,278 in Commerce and 8.058 in Vocational courses. CHSE had conducted the annual examinations of all the streams between March 7 and March 30 this year. The results were scheduled to be announced in the first week of June only, but it was delayed due to cyclone Fani.

First after elections

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair her first meeting of the GST Council on Friday. Issues to be taken up by the Council in the half-day meeting include one-year extension for the GST anti-profiteering body, lowering GST rate on electric vehicles to 5 per cent, introduction of electronic invoicing facility for large firms, and radio-frequency identification tagging of e-way bills.

Star Cement board meeting for proposed buyback.

The board of Star Cement is scheduled to meet on June 21 to decide on a proposed buyback, which the company says would increase the liquidity position of its shareholders. A decision on whether the company's promoters can participate in the buyback, if approved, will also be taken. As on March 31, 2019, the promoters and its group companies held 67.99 per cent of the total shares

Huawei Nova 5 series launch

The Huawei Nova 5 series will be unveiled on June 21. The series may include the Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro smartphones. Huawei Nova 5 Pro price in India is expected to be Rs. 54,990. 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage base variant of Huawei Nova 5 Pro is expected to be available in Forest Green, Purple, Black, Coral Orange colour.