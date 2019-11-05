Top events of the day: Rajnath's Moscow visit, Congress protests, and more

-
ALSO READ
Delhi chokes as pollution levels remain 'severe' for second straight day
Delhi sees haze-filled Friday morning, air quality in 'severe' zone at 425
Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' after change in wind direction
Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' levels with fall in wind speed
Slight improvement in Delhi's air quality, but still at 'poor' levels
-
Rajnath Singh to co-chair India-Russia meet
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Russia from November 5-7 to co-chair the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M & MTC) in Moscow. Read more.
NGT to summon Delhi, central govt officials
The National Green Tribunal Monday took cognisance of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and asked officials from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Ministry of Environment and Forests to appear before it tomorrow. Read more.
Congress to hold protests in all districts
Congress will hold mass agitation in all districts of the country from November 5 to 15 against "rising unemployment", "sinking economy", "farm distress" with a national rally planned in Delhi in the month of December to highlight the issues. Read more.
Signature Bridge to remain closed
In an advisory, Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday stated that the old Wazirabad Bridge, Khajuri Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila routes will be highly congested in the coming days as the Signature Bridge will remain closed from November 5 to 14. Read more.
Yemen govt, separatists to sign deal
Yemen's internationally recognised government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the country's long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said. Read more.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU