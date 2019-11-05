Top events of the day: Rajnath's Moscow visit, Congress protests, and more

to co-chair India-Russia meet



Defence Minister is scheduled to visit Russia from November 5-7 to co-chair the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M & MTC) in Moscow.

NGT to summon Delhi, central govt officials



The Green Tribunal Monday took cognisance of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and asked officials from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Ministry of Environment and Forests to appear before it tomorrow.

Congress to hold protests in all districts



Congress will hold mass agitation in all districts of the country from November 5 to 15 against "rising unemployment", "sinking economy", "farm distress" with a rally planned in Delhi in the month of December to highlight the issues.

Signature Bridge to remain closed



In an advisory, Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday stated that the old Wazirabad Bridge, Khajuri Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila routes will be highly congested in the coming days as the Signature Bridge will remain closed from November 5 to 14.

Yemen govt, separatists to sign deal

Yemen's internationally recognised government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the country's long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said.