Top events of the day: Rajnath's Moscow visit, Congress protests, and more

From NGT summoning govt officials to power-sharing deal in Yemen, Business Standard brings you the top news stories of the day to keep an eye on

BS Web Team 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh to co-chair India-Russia meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Russia from November 5-7 to co-chair the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M & MTC) in Moscow. Read more.

NGT to summon Delhi, central govt officials

The National Green Tribunal Monday took cognisance of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and asked officials from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Ministry of Environment and Forests to appear before it tomorrow. Read more.

Congress to hold protests in all districts

Congress will hold mass agitation in all districts of the country from November 5 to 15 against "rising unemployment", "sinking economy", "farm distress" with a national rally planned in Delhi in the month of December to highlight the issues. Read more.

Signature Bridge to remain closed

In an advisory, Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday stated that the old Wazirabad Bridge, Khajuri Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila routes will be highly congested in the coming days as the Signature Bridge will remain closed from November 5 to 14. Read more.

Yemen govt, separatists to sign deal

Yemen's internationally recognised government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the country's long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said. Read more.
First Published: Tue, November 05 2019. 10:24 IST

